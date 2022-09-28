FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nestlé S.A. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nestlé in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.90. The consensus estimate for Nestlé’s current full-year earnings is $4.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 139 to CHF 128 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 142 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale raised their price target on Nestlé from CHF 123 to CHF 130 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. BNP Paribas lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 98 to CHF 100 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.29.

NSRGY opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a 1-year low of $106.32 and a 1-year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 24.2% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

