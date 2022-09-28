FY2022 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Landstar System in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $11.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.75. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 51.73%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Landstar System Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.08.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Landstar System has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,525,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 22,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Landstar System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,329,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 844,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,856,000 after buying an additional 98,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

