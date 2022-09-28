FY2022 EPS Estimates for Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut by Analyst

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danone in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Danone’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Danone from €56.00 ($57.14) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Danone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Danone has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

