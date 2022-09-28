FY2022 EPS Estimates for AB SKF (publ) Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AB SKF (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.
AB SKF (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.
