FY2022 EPS Estimates for AB SKF (publ) Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AB SKF (publ) in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AB SKF (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 196 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 130 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

