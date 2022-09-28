FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the August 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZING opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Trading of FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,968,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,920,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,925,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,904,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $868,000.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

