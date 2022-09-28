Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $90.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $125.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

