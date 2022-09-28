First American Trust FSB Has $333,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First American Trust FSB reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 432,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at $85.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

