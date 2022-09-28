Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,110 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.63 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

