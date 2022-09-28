Farmers Trust Co. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE:CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The stock has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.