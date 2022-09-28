Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 71,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 505.4% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 31,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 83.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

