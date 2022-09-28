Executive Network Partnering Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:ENPC)

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Executive Network Partnering in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Executive Network Partnering’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance
NYSE ENPC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24.
About Executive Network Partnering
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
