Executive Network Partnering Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:ENPC)

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Executive Network Partnering in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Executive Network Partnering’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

NYSE ENPC opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Executive Network Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 955.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,979,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,876 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,194,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,985 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Executive Network Partnering by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,173,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 672,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

