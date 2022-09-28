Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVBG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.54.

Everbridge Stock Performance

Shares of EVBG opened at $31.09 on Monday. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $164.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Everbridge by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Everbridge by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

