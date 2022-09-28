Essex Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,042.1% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 280,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,147,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,735,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.68 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

