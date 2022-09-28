Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Safe Bulkers’ current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Safe Bulkers’ FY2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

