Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Marqeta, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marqeta in a report issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marqeta to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,077,000 after buying an additional 14,855,275 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,389,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,049,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

