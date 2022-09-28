Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $169.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.54. Equifax has a 1-year low of $168.64 and a 1-year high of $300.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,361,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

