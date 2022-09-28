Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $187,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $284.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.51. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average is $220.03.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock valued at $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.