Ellevest Inc. Has $416,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,933,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.63.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

