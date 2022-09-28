Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $101.96 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,850 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $101,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.02 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

