DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after acquiring an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $105.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.25. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

