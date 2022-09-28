CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

CVR Partners Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSE UAN opened at $111.15 on Monday. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $179.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 389.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 194,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 154,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in CVR Partners by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

