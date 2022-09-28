CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of CSX opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. CSX has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.0% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after buying an additional 76,499 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 14.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

