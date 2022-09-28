Credit Suisse Group Trims Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Target Price to GBX 114

Deliveroo (LON:ROO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.33) price target on shares of Deliveroo in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 88 ($1.06) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Deliveroo in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Beaufort Securities upgraded shares of Deliveroo to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 133.33 ($1.61).

Shares of LON ROO opened at GBX 82.70 ($1.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of GBX 76.10 ($0.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 327.50 ($3.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 96.80.

In other Deliveroo news, insider Adam Miller sold 40,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £38,381.90 ($46,377.36). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,841 shares of company stock worth $14,901,761.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

