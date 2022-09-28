COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA) Short Interest Update

COVA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of COVA Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in COVA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,297,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in COVA Acquisition by 51,881.9% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 86,124 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in COVA Acquisition by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 36,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in COVA Acquisition by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of COVA opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84. COVA Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

COVA Acquisition Company Profile

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Featured Stories

