Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $560.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $600.00 to $560.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

COST opened at $478.30 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a 200-day moving average of $518.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

