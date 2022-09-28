Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 58.0% in September

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,687,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 317,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 142,762 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $51,000. 22.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

