Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Down 58.0% in September

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 136,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Context Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ CNTX opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. Context Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $10.87.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). On average, analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
