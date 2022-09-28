ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CNOBP opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

