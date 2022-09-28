CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
CONMED Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.
