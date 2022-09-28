CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

CONMED Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $77.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

