Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, a growth of 531.8% from the August 31st total of 95,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Comera Life Sciences

In other news, Director James Sherblom purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 371,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,460.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Gerard Campbell purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Sherblom purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 371,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,460.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 122,600 shares of company stock worth $251,306.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Comera Life Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

Comera Life Sciences Price Performance

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. Comera Life Sciences has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.44.

(Get Rating)

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.