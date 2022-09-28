Cognex Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Cognex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.70. Cognex has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $92.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.11.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the first quarter worth about $97,000,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after purchasing an additional 596,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 190.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after purchasing an additional 477,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

