ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Short Interest Update

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ClimateRock Stock Performance

CLRC stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. ClimateRock has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. Finally, Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

About ClimateRock

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

