Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $3 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.1% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

