Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the August 31st total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Cingulate

In other news, Director Peter J. Werth purchased 74,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,271.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

