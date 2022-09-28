Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW) Short Interest Update

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 317.7% during the second quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 817,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,790,000 after buying an additional 621,407 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,283.7% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 362,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 347,234 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 69.6% during the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 356,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 146,268 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.6% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 138,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after buying an additional 128,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.9% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 458,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,922,000 after buying an additional 113,443 shares during the last quarter.

CHKEW opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $94.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02.

