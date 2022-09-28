CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. VIII

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 121,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Stock Performance

Shares of CFFEW stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.61.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.