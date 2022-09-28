Cathay Pacific Airways Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research report issued on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Cathay Pacific Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cathay Pacific Airways’ FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

Cathay Pacific Airways Stock Performance

Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $5.65.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.