Carlson Capital Management Sells 20,846 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $124.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.30. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.68 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

