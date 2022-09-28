Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

TSE FRX opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.03. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.25. The stock has a market cap of C$260.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,864.57.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.