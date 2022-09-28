Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %

TSE FRX opened at C$10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.42, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.03. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$13.25. The stock has a market cap of C$260.67 million and a PE ratio of -12.22.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).

Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,864.57.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.