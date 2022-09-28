Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.
Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.1 %
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.11).
Insider Activity at Fennec Pharmaceuticals
In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 19,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total transaction of C$209,888.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,721 shares in the company, valued at C$1,946,864.57.
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.
