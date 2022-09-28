Brokers Set Expectations for Skeena Resources Limited’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.70) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15).

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

SKE has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

NYSE:SKE opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Skeena Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,850,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,800,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,218,000. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources in the second quarter worth $3,787,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at $6,348,000. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

