BMO Capital Markets Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $19.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease

About Broadstone Net Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,861,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,118,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,412,000 after buying an additional 470,227 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

