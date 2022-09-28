BMO Capital Markets Lowers Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $19.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. Broadstone Net Lease has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.06.
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
