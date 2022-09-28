Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Blancco Technology Group Trading Down 3.1 %

LON BLTG opened at GBX 155 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5,166.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Blancco Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.50).

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, CompactFlash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

