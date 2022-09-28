Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 310 ($3.75) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.
Blancco Technology Group Trading Down 3.1 %
LON BLTG opened at GBX 155 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5,166.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Blancco Technology Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.81) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.50).
About Blancco Technology Group
