Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s previous close.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HONY stock opened at GBX 785 ($9.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 871.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 900.27. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($9.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($12.02). The company has a market cap of £272.69 million and a P/E ratio of 969.14.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeycomb Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.