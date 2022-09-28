Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust (LON:HONY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 1,070 ($12.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.31% from the company’s previous close.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HONY stock opened at GBX 785 ($9.49) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 871.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 900.27. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 770 ($9.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 995 ($12.02). The company has a market cap of £272.69 million and a P/E ratio of 969.14.

Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

