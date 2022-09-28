Baugh & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.7% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.68.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

