Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $122.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 32.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BMO. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

