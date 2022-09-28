Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $504,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.91.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

