Airbus SE Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Airbus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Airbus’ current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbus’ FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Airbus had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 40.61%.
Airbus Trading Down 2.2 %
Airbus stock opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $67.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. Airbus has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $34.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airbus (EADSY)
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
- Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
- Is There Value In These Growth Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.