Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

