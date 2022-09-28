AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 40.7% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

AbbVie stock opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

