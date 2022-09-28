AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Lifted by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in AbbVie by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $141.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.86 and a 12-month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

