Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $52,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VUG stock opened at $218.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $213.19 and a one year high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

